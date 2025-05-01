In Exercises 33–40, use the given probability value to determine whether the sample results are significant.









Selfie Deaths Based on Priceonomics data describing 49 deaths while taking selfies, it was found that 37 of those deaths were males. Assuming that males and females are equally likely to have selfie deaths, there is a 0.000235 probability of getting 37 or more males. Is the result of 37 males significantly low, significantly high, or neither? Does the result suggest that male selfie deaths are more likely than female selfie deaths?