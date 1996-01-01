In the context of probability and statistics, what does it mean for a sociologist to control for a variable when analyzing data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability density function is given by for and otherwise. What is the probability that is between and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the probability density function (pdf) given: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{2}\) for \$0 \leq x \leq 2\(, and \)f(x) = 0$ otherwise.
Understand that the probability that \(x\) lies between two values \(a\) and \(b\) is found by integrating the pdf over that interval: \(P(a \leq x \leq b) = \int_a^b f(x) \, dx\).
Set the limits of integration according to the problem: since we want \(P(1 \leq x \leq 3)\), but the pdf is zero for \(x > 2\), adjust the upper limit to 2, so the integral becomes \(\int_1^2 \frac{1}{2} \, dx\).
Perform the integration: \(\int_1^2 \frac{1}{2} \, dx = \frac{1}{2} \times (2 - 1)\).
Interpret the result of the integral as the probability that \(x\) is between 1 and 3, noting that values beyond 2 contribute zero probability.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of estimating a population parameter, how does decreasing the confidence level affect the sample size required to achieve a fixed margin of error?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In probability theory, the probability of event given event , denoted as , is equal to which of the following expressions?
1
views
Multiple Choice
In a standard deck of playing cards, what is the probability of not drawing a queen in a single random draw?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose has a uniform distribution on the interval . What is the probability that ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is most accurate when defining in probability and statistics?
2
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations