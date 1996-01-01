Suppose the probability that Mountain View gets at least inches of rain in a month is . What percent of the time did Mountain View get at least inches of rain in a month?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, what is the sample space when rolling a standard -sided die?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the sample space in probability is the set of all possible outcomes of an experiment.
Identify the experiment: rolling a standard 6-sided die, which has faces numbered from 1 to 6.
List all possible outcomes that can occur when the die is rolled: these are the numbers on the faces of the die.
Express the sample space as a set containing these outcomes: \(\{1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6\}\).
Recognize that other sets like \(\{0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5\}\) or \(\{2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12\}\) do not represent the possible outcomes of a single roll of a standard die.
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
