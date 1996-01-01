In a study, the mean height of all students in a university is calculated using the heights of every student. Is this value a parameter or a statistic?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of nominal data: Nominal data represents categories or names without any intrinsic order or ranking. These categories are simply labels used to distinguish different groups.
Review each option to determine if it fits the nominal data definition:
Scores on a math test are numerical and represent quantities, so they are not nominal; they are typically considered interval or ratio data.
Heights of students measured in centimeters are numerical measurements with meaningful order and differences, so they are ratio data, not nominal.
Temperature measured in degrees Celsius is numerical and has meaningful order and intervals, so it is interval data, not nominal.
Types of fruits such as apple, banana, and orange are categories without any inherent order, making them a perfect example of nominal data.
