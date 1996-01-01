Which of the following statements is true about the independence of events and ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following can be reasonably modeled by a ?
A
The heights of adult men in a large population
B
The number of heads in flips of a fair coin
C
The outcome of rolling a fair -sided die
D
The day of the week chosen at random
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a normal distribution represents: it is a continuous probability distribution characterized by a symmetric, bell-shaped curve, often used to model natural phenomena where values cluster around a mean with some variability.
Evaluate each option to see if it fits the characteristics of a normal distribution:
1. Heights of adult men in a large population: This is a continuous variable with natural variation around an average height, often approximately normally distributed due to the Central Limit Theorem and biological variation.
2. Number of heads in 10 flips of a fair coin: This is a discrete variable representing a binomial distribution, which counts the number of successes in a fixed number of trials, not continuous and not normally distributed for such a small number of trials.
3. Outcome of rolling a fair six-sided die: This is a discrete uniform distribution where each outcome (1 through 6) is equally likely, not continuous and not bell-shaped.
4. Day of the week chosen at random: This is a categorical variable with seven equally likely categories, not continuous and not normally distributed.
Conclude that only the heights of adult men in a large population can be reasonably modeled by a normal distribution.
