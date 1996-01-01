Which of the following best describes the likelihood that a given event will occur?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which measurement level best describes the variable ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four common measurement levels: Nominal, Ordinal, Interval, and Ratio. Each level has specific characteristics regarding the type of data and the operations that can be performed on it.
Nominal level classifies data into distinct categories without any order (e.g., colors, names). Ordinal level involves categories with a meaningful order but without consistent differences between categories (e.g., rankings).
Interval level has ordered categories with meaningful and consistent differences between values, but it lacks a true zero point (e.g., temperature in degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit).
Ratio level has all the properties of the interval level, but also includes a true zero point, allowing for meaningful ratios (e.g., height, weight, age).
Since temperature in degrees Celsius has meaningful differences between values but no true zero (0°C does not mean 'no temperature'), it fits the Interval level of measurement.
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
If Myron receives votes from his class of students, what percentage of the votes does he receive?
7
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a researcher wants to determine the average height of all students currently enrolled at a large university. Should the researcher collect data from a sample or from the entire population?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a bag contains orange marbles and blue marbles. If you randomly pick one marble from the bag and then flip a fair coin, what is the probability of picking an orange marble and flipping tails?
3
views
Multiple Choice
If you flip a fair coin, what is the probability of getting heads? Express your answer as a percentage.
3
views
