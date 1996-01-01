Which of the following is not a voluntary response sample?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which characteristic must be known about a data set before the empirical rule can be applied?
A
The data set must have an equal number of even and odd values.
B
The data set must have a mean of .
C
The data set must be approximately normally distributed.
D
The data set must contain only positive values.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the empirical rule, also known as the 68-95-99.7 rule, describes the percentage of data within one, two, and three standard deviations from the mean in a data set.
Recognize that the empirical rule applies specifically to data sets that are approximately normally distributed, meaning the data follows a bell-shaped curve symmetric around the mean.
Note that the empirical rule does not require the data to have an equal number of even and odd values, nor does it require the mean to be zero or the data to contain only positive values.
Therefore, before applying the empirical rule, verify that the data set is approximately normally distributed by checking its shape using graphical methods (like histograms or Q-Q plots) or statistical tests for normality.
Once normality is confirmed, you can confidently use the empirical rule to estimate the proportion of data within certain standard deviation ranges from the mean.
