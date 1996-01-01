In probability theory, what is the sum of the probabilities for all possible outcomes in a sample space ()? That is, what is equal to?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a property of a probability density function ()?
A
The is always a discrete function.
B
The must be greater than for all values of .
C
The can take negative values for some values of .
D
The total area under the curve of the is equal to .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a probability density function (pdf) describes the relative likelihood of a continuous random variable taking on a particular value.
Understand that a pdf is a continuous function, not a discrete one, so it cannot be described as always discrete.
Remember that the pdf must be non-negative for all values of \( x \), meaning \( f(x) \geq 0 \) for all \( x \); it cannot take negative values.
Note that the value of the pdf at any point \( x \) can be less than or equal to 1; it does not have to be greater than 1 everywhere.
The key property of a pdf is that the total area under the curve over the entire range of \( x \) must equal 1, which mathematically is expressed as \( \int_{-\infty}^{\infty} f(x) \, d x = 1 \).
