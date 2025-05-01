Composite Drug Test Based on the data in Table 4-1, assume that the probability of a randomly selected person testing positive for drug use is 0.126. If drug screening samples are collected from 5 random subjects and combined, find the probability that the combined sample will reveal a positive result. Is that probability low enough so that further testing of the individual samples is rarely necessary?
Shared Birthdays Find the probability that of 25 randomly selected people, at least 2 share the same birthday.
Standard Tests Standard tests, such as the SAT or ACT or MCAT, tend to make extensive use of multiple-choice questions because they are easy to grade using software. If one such multiple choice question has possible correct answers of a, b, c, d, e, what is the probability of a wrong answer if the answer is a random guess?
In Exercises 1–10, use the data in the accompanying table and express all results in decimal form. (The data are from “The Left-Handed: Their Sinister History,” by Elaine Fowler Costas, Education Resources Information Center, Paper 399519.)
Complement If L represents the event of randomly selecting one of the study subjects and getting someone who writes with their left hand, what does L represent? Find the value of P(L)
Sampling Eye Color Based on a study by Dr. P. Sorita Soni at Indiana University, assume that eye colors in the United States are distributed as follows: 40% brown, 35% blue, 12% green, 7% gray, 6% hazel.
d. If two people are randomly selected, what is the probability that at least one of them has brown eyes?
In Exercises 6–10, refer to the accompanying table, which describes the numbers of adults in groups of five who reported sleepwalking (based on data from “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering In the U.S. Adult General Population,” by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20).
Probability Find the probability that at least one of the subjects is a sleepwalker.
Finding the Probability of the Complement of an Event In Exercises 17-20, the probability that an event will happen is given. Find the probability that the event will not happen.
19. P(E)=0.03
Finding the Probability of an Event In Exercises 21-24, the probability that an event will not happen is given. Find the probability that the event will happen.
23. P(E')=3/4
Finding the Probability of an Event In Exercises 21-24, the probability that an event will not happen is given. Find the probability that the event will happen.
21. P(E') =0.95
Writing In Exercises 89 and 90, write a statement that represents the complement of the probability.
90. The probability of randomly choosing a car with more than one cause for showing its "CHECK ENGINE" light from the population of vehicles showing "CHECK ENGINE" lights.