Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of multiple-choice questions, it quantifies the chance of selecting a specific answer from a set of possible options. For example, if there are five choices (a, b, c, d, e), the probability of randomly guessing one correct answer is 1 out of 5, or 0.2. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Complementary Events Complementary events are pairs of outcomes in probability that cover all possible outcomes of an experiment. In this case, the event of guessing correctly (selecting the right answer) and guessing incorrectly (selecting any of the wrong answers) are complementary. If the probability of a correct answer is 0.2, then the probability of a wrong answer is the complement, calculated as 1 - 0.2, which equals 0.8. Recommended video: 4:23 4:23 Complementary Events