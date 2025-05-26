Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 3.1.61
Textbook Question
Finding the Probability of the Complement of an Event The age distribution of the residents of Ithaca, New York, is shown at the left. In Exercises 59-62, find the probability of the event. (Source: U.S. Census Bureau)
61. Event C: A randomly chosen resident of Ithaca is not less than 18 years old.
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the probability of the complement of Event C, which is the probability that a randomly chosen resident of Ithaca is less than 18 years old. The complement of an event is calculated as 1 minus the probability of the event itself.
Step 2: Calculate the total population of Ithaca by summing up all the frequencies provided in the table. Add the frequencies for all age groups: 2416 (ages 0–17), 16,598 (ages 18–24), 5293 (ages 25–39), 2726 (ages 40–54), 2140 (ages 55–69), and 1396 (ages 70 and over). Use the formula: Total Population = Σf.
Step 3: Determine the frequency of residents who are less than 18 years old. From the table, this corresponds to the frequency for the age group 0–17, which is 2416.
Step 4: Calculate the probability of a resident being less than 18 years old. Use the formula: P(A) = Frequency of Age Group / Total Population. Here, P(A) = 2416 / Total Population.
Step 5: Find the probability of the complement of Event C. Use the formula: P(C') = 1 - P(C), where P(C') is the probability of being less than 18 years old. Substitute the value of P(A) calculated in Step 4 into this formula.
