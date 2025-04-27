Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Complements
6:59 minutes
Problem 4.r.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, use the data in the accompanying table and express all results in decimal form. (The data are from “The Left-Handed: Their Sinister History,” by Elaine Fowler Costas, Education Resources Information Center, Paper 399519.)
Complement If L represents the event of randomly selecting one of the study subjects and getting someone who writes with their left hand, what does L represent? Find the value of P(L)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The event L represents selecting a study subject who writes with their left hand. The complement of L, denoted as L', represents selecting a study subject who does NOT write with their left hand. We need to calculate P(L), the probability of event L occurring.
Step 2: Identify the total number of study subjects. Add all the values in the table: Total = (23 + 217) for males + (65 + 455) for females.
Step 3: Identify the number of subjects who write with their left hand. Add the values in the 'Yes' column: Left-handed total = 23 (males) + 65 (females).
Step 4: Calculate the probability of event L, P(L). Use the formula for probability: P(L) = (Number of left-handed subjects) / (Total number of subjects).
Step 5: Express the result in decimal form. Divide the left-handed total by the overall total and ensure the result is in decimal format.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, P(L) represents the probability of randomly selecting a subject who writes with their left hand. It is calculated by dividing the number of left-handed individuals by the total number of individuals in the study.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Complement of an Event
The complement of an event refers to all outcomes in a sample space that are not part of the event. For the event L (selecting a left-handed individual), the complement would be selecting a right-handed individual. Understanding complements is crucial for calculating probabilities and interpreting results in statistics.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
Data Representation
Data representation involves organizing and displaying data in a way that makes it easy to analyze and interpret. In this case, the data is presented in a table format, showing the number of left-handed and right-handed individuals by gender. This structured format helps in calculating probabilities and understanding the distribution of left-handedness in the sample.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Watch next
Master Complementary Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice