Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Complements
3:20 minutes
Problem 4.3.23
Textbook Question
Composite Drug Test Based on the data in Table 4-1, assume that the probability of a randomly selected person testing positive for drug use is 0.126. If drug screening samples are collected from 5 random subjects and combined, find the probability that the combined sample will reveal a positive result. Is that probability low enough so that further testing of the individual samples is rarely necessary?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The probability of a randomly selected person testing positive for drug use is given as 0.126. When samples from 5 individuals are combined, the combined sample will test positive if at least one of the individuals in the group tests positive. This is a complementary probability problem where we calculate the probability of the complement (all individuals testing negative) and subtract it from 1.
Step 2: Define the complement event. The complement event is that all 5 individuals test negative. The probability of a single individual testing negative is 1 - 0.126 = 0.874.
Step 3: Calculate the probability of all 5 individuals testing negative. Since the samples are independent, the probability of all 5 individuals testing negative is the product of the probabilities of each individual testing negative: (0.874)^5.
Step 4: Calculate the probability of the combined sample testing positive. The probability of the combined sample testing positive is the complement of all individuals testing negative, which is 1 - (0.874)^5.
Step 5: Interpret the result. Once the probability is calculated, compare it to a threshold (e.g., 0.05) to determine if it is low enough to justify further testing of individual samples. If the probability is low, further testing may not be necessary. If it is not low, further testing may be required.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability of Events
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, the probability of a randomly selected person testing positive for drug use is given as 0.126, indicating a 12.6% chance of a positive result. Understanding how to calculate the probability of combined events is crucial for determining the likelihood of a positive result from multiple samples.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this scenario, we can use the binomial distribution to find the probability of at least one positive test result when combining samples from 5 subjects, where each subject has a 12.6% chance of testing positive. This concept is essential for calculating the overall probability of a positive outcome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Complement Rule
The complement rule states that the probability of an event occurring is equal to 1 minus the probability of it not occurring. In this case, to find the probability that at least one of the combined samples tests positive, we can first calculate the probability that none of the samples test positive and then subtract that from 1. This approach simplifies the calculation and helps assess whether further testing is necessary.
Recommended video:
4:23
Complementary Events
