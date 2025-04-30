Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability of Events Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, the probability of a randomly selected person testing positive for drug use is given as 0.126, indicating a 12.6% chance of a positive result. Understanding how to calculate the probability of combined events is crucial for determining the likelihood of a positive result from multiple samples. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this scenario, we can use the binomial distribution to find the probability of at least one positive test result when combining samples from 5 subjects, where each subject has a 12.6% chance of testing positive. This concept is essential for calculating the overall probability of a positive outcome. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution