Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Complements
2:16 minutes
Problem 3.3.20d
Textbook Question
Marijuana Use The percent distribution of the last marijuana use (either medical or nonmedical) for a sample of 13,373 college students is shown in the pie chart. Find the
probability of each event. (Source: American College Health Association)
d. Randomly selecting a student who has not used marijuana within the last 12 months
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability of randomly selecting a student who has not used marijuana within the last 12 months. This includes students who have 'Never' used marijuana and those who used it 'More than 1 year ago.'
Step 2: Identify the relevant data from the pie chart. The pie chart shows the percent distribution of marijuana use among college students. The percentage for 'Never' is 58.7%, and the percentage for 'More than 1 year ago' is 13.8%.
Step 3: Combine the probabilities for the relevant categories. Since both 'Never' and 'More than 1 year ago' represent students who have not used marijuana within the last 12 months, their probabilities should be added together.
Step 4: Convert the percentages to probabilities. To calculate probabilities, divide the percentages by 100. For example, the probability for 'Never' is 58.7/100, and for 'More than 1 year ago' is 13.8/100.
Step 5: Add the probabilities together. Sum the probabilities obtained in Step 4 to find the total probability of selecting a student who has not used marijuana within the last 12 months.
