Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Complements
3:19 minutes
Problem 3.RE.37
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, the bar graph shows the results of a survey in which 8806 undergraduate students were asked how many hours they spend on studying and other academic activities outside of class in a typical week. (Source: American College Health Association)
37. Find the probability of randomly selecting an undergraduate who does not study from 6 to 10 hours per week.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance of randomly selecting an undergraduate who does not study between 6 to 10 hours per week, which requires understanding the total number of students and the number of students in the specified category.
Bar Graph Interpretation
A bar graph visually represents data with rectangular bars, where the length of each bar corresponds to the value it represents. In this case, the graph shows the number of undergraduate students studying for various hours per week, allowing for easy comparison of different study time categories and facilitating the extraction of relevant data for probability calculations.
Complementary Events
Complementary events are two outcomes of an event that cover all possible outcomes. In this scenario, the event of interest is selecting a student who studies between 6 to 10 hours, and its complement is selecting a student who does not study in that range. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the probability of the complementary event by subtracting the probability of the event of interest from 1.
