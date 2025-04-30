Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Complements
4:08 minutes
Problem 4.c.4d
Textbook Question
Sampling Eye Color Based on a study by Dr. P. Sorita Soni at Indiana University, assume that eye colors in the United States are distributed as follows: 40% brown, 35% blue, 12% green, 7% gray, 6% hazel.
d. If two people are randomly selected, what is the probability that at least one of them has brown eyes?
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the probability that at least one of two randomly selected people has brown eyes. This is a complementary probability problem, where we can use the complement rule: P(at least one has brown eyes) = 1 - P(neither has brown eyes).
Step 2: Calculate the probability that a single person does NOT have brown eyes. Since the probability of having brown eyes is 40% (or 0.4), the probability of NOT having brown eyes is 1 - 0.4 = 0.6.
Step 3: Calculate the probability that neither of the two people has brown eyes. Since the two selections are independent, the probability that both do not have brown eyes is the product of their individual probabilities: P(neither has brown eyes) = P(not brown) × P(not brown) = 0.6 × 0.6.
Step 4: Use the complement rule to find the probability that at least one of the two people has brown eyes. Subtract the probability of neither having brown eyes from 1: P(at least one has brown eyes) = 1 - P(neither has brown eyes).
Step 5: Substitute the value from Step 3 into the formula from Step 4 to complete the calculation. This will give you the final probability that at least one of the two people has brown eyes.
Key Concepts
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine the chance of selecting individuals with specific eye colors from a population. Understanding basic probability rules, such as the complement rule, is essential for solving problems involving multiple selections.
Complement Rule
The complement rule states that the probability of an event occurring is equal to 1 minus the probability of it not occurring. In this case, to find the probability that at least one of the two selected individuals has brown eyes, it is often easier to first calculate the probability that neither has brown eyes and then subtract that from 1.
Independent Events
Independent events are those whose outcomes do not affect each other. When selecting two people randomly, the probability of one person's eye color does not influence the other's. This concept is crucial for calculating the combined probabilities of multiple selections, as it allows for the multiplication of individual probabilities.
