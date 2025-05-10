Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of the birthday problem, it quantifies the chance that at least two individuals in a group share the same birthday, which can be counterintuitive due to the large number of possible combinations. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Complementary Events Complementary events are pairs of outcomes where one event occurs if and only if the other does not. In the birthday problem, instead of directly calculating the probability of at least two people sharing a birthday, it is often easier to calculate the probability that no one shares a birthday and then subtract this from 1. Recommended video: 4:23 4:23 Complementary Events