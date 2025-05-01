Regression and Predictions

Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.

Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added from actual Powerball results. (Jackpot amounts are in millions of dollars, ticket sales are in millions.) Find the best predicted number of tickets sold when the jackpot was actually 345 million dollars. How does the result compare to the value of 55 million tickets that were actually sold?



