Which of the following is a primary benefit of having a large sample size when constructing confidence intervals?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a point estimate?
A
The 95% confidence interval for the population mean
B
The sample mean
C
The population mean
D
The margin of error
1
Understand the concept of a point estimate: A point estimate is a single value calculated from sample data that serves as the best guess or estimate of an unknown population parameter.
Identify the options given: The 95% confidence interval, the sample mean (\xbar), the population mean (\mu), and the margin of error.
Recall that the population mean (\mu) is a parameter, not an estimate, and is usually unknown.
Recognize that the 95% confidence interval is a range of values, not a single point, so it is not a point estimate.
Note that the sample mean (\xbar) is a single value calculated from the sample data and is commonly used as a point estimate for the population mean.
