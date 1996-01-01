In the context of confidence intervals, each distribution is identified by its ______.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Suppose a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure between a treatment group and a control group is . What does this confidence interval suggest about the effectiveness of the treatment?
A
The interval is entirely below , so the treatment is proven to be ineffective.
B
The confidence interval shows that the treatment always increases blood pressure.
C
The interval is entirely above , so the treatment is proven to be effective.
D
The interval includes , so there is no statistically significant evidence that the treatment is effective.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure represents a range of values within which we are 95% confident the true mean difference lies.
Note that the given confidence interval is (-2, 5), which means the interval includes zero.
Recall that if zero is included in the confidence interval for a mean difference, it suggests that there is no statistically significant difference between the treatment and control groups at the 95% confidence level.
Interpret this to mean that the treatment effect could be negative, positive, or zero, so we cannot conclude that the treatment is definitively effective or ineffective based on this interval.
Therefore, the confidence interval suggests that there is no statistically significant evidence that the treatment changes blood pressure compared to the control.
