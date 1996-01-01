If the confidence level is increased from to , what happens to the width of the confidence interval for a population mean (assuming all other factors remain constant)?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, if the significance level is set at , what does this significance level represent?
A
It is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true.
B
It is the probability that the null hypothesis is true.
C
It is the probability of accepting the alternative hypothesis when it is false.
D
It is the probability of making a error.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the significance level, often denoted by \(\alpha\), is a threshold set by the researcher before conducting a hypothesis test.
Recognize that the significance level represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is rejected even though it is actually true.
Recall that a Type I error is also called a false positive, meaning we incorrectly conclude there is an effect or difference when there isn't one.
Note that the significance level does NOT represent the probability that the null hypothesis is true, nor the probability of accepting the alternative hypothesis when it is false.
Also understand that the significance level is different from the probability of making a Type II error, which is the error of failing to reject a false null hypothesis.
