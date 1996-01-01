Assuming a confidence level for a population mean with known standard deviation, the margin of error is approximately equal to the critical value times the standard error. Which of the following best represents the margin of error formula for this scenario?
If the confidence level is increased from to , what happens to the width of the confidence interval for a population mean (assuming all other factors remain constant)?
A
The width of the confidence interval remains the same.
B
The width of the confidence interval increases.
C
The width of the confidence interval becomes .
D
The width of the confidence interval decreases.
1
Recall the formula for the confidence interval (CI) for a population mean when the population standard deviation is known or the sample size is large: \[ \text{CI} = \bar{x} \pm z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \] where \(\bar{x}\) is the sample mean, \(z_{\alpha/2}\) is the critical z-value corresponding to the confidence level, \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation, and \(n\) is the sample size.
Understand that the width of the confidence interval is determined by the margin of error, which is: \[ \text{Width} = 2 \times z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \]
Recognize that increasing the confidence level from 90% to 99% means increasing the value of \(z_{\alpha/2}\) because a higher confidence level requires capturing more of the distribution's area in the middle, which corresponds to a larger critical value.
Since \(\sigma\) and \(n\) remain constant, the only factor affecting the width is \(z_{\alpha/2}\). As \(z_{\alpha/2}\) increases, the margin of error increases, which makes the confidence interval wider.
Therefore, increasing the confidence level from 90% to 99% results in an increase in the width of the confidence interval, reflecting greater uncertainty to ensure higher confidence.
