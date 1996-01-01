Recognize that the test statistic often depends on the sample size \(n\). For many tests, the test statistic is proportional to the square root of the sample size, for example, \(Z = \frac{\bar{X} - \mu_0}{\sigma / \sqrt{n}}\) where \(\bar{X}\) is the sample mean, \(\mu_0\) is the hypothesized mean, and \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation.