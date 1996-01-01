Which of the following is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following calculations is not derived from the ?
A
The
B
The lower and upper bounds for the
C
The
D
The range of plausible values for the
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a confidence interval represents. A confidence interval provides a range of plausible values for a population parameter, typically constructed around a sample statistic such as the sample mean.
Step 2: Identify the components derived from the confidence interval. These include the margin of error, which quantifies the maximum expected difference between the sample statistic and the population parameter, and the lower and upper bounds, which define the interval itself.
Step 3: Recognize that the sample mean is the starting point or center of the confidence interval, not something derived from it. The confidence interval is calculated using the sample mean plus or minus the margin of error.
Step 4: Confirm that the range of plausible values for the population parameter is exactly what the confidence interval provides, as it shows where the true parameter is likely to lie with a certain level of confidence.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the sample mean is not derived from the confidence interval but rather used to construct it, while the other options are directly related to or derived from the confidence interval.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following time series data: , , , , , and using the simple exponential smoothing (SES) method with smoothing constant , what is the forecast for the next period (period ) if the initial forecast for period is ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
When constructing a 93% confidence interval for a population proportion , what value of should be used as the critical value?
2
views
Multiple Choice
How does increasing the sample size affect the width of the confidence interval for the population mean ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true of the confidence level of a confidence interval?
4
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations