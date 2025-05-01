Finding Probabilities for Sampling Distributions In Exercises 29–32, find the indicated probability and interpret the results.





Asthma Prevalence by State The mean percent of asthma prevalence of the 50 U.S. states is 9.51%. A random sample of 30 states is selected. What is the probability that the mean percent of asthma prevalence for the sample is greater than 10%? Assume sigma=1.17%



