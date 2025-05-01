In Exercises 1–4, a population has a mean mu and a standard deviation sigma. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means with sample size n.
Mu = 150, sigma =25, n = 49
Which Is More Likely? Assume that the fertility rates in Exercise 32 are normally distributed. Are you more likely to randomly select a state with a fertility rate of less than 65 or to randomly select a sample of 15 states in which the mean of the state fertility rates is less than 65? Explain.
Finding Probabilities for Sampling Distributions In Exercises 29–32, find the indicated probability and interpret the results.
Asthma Prevalence by State The mean percent of asthma prevalence of the 50 U.S. states is 9.51%. A random sample of 30 states is selected. What is the probability that the mean percent of asthma prevalence for the sample is greater than 10%? Assume sigma=1.17%
Dow Jones Industrial Average From 1975 through 2020, the mean annual gain of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 652. A random sample of 32 years is selected from this population. What is the probability that the mean gain for the sample was between 400 and 700? Assume sigma=1540
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=36, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 12,750 or greater than 12,753 when mu=12750 and 1.7.
For a random sample of n=45, find the probability of a sample mean being greater than 551 when mu=550 and sigma=3.7.
For a random sample of n=64, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 24.3 when Mu=24 and sigma=1.25.