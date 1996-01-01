In Exercises 1–4, a population has a mean mu and a standard deviation sigma. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means with sample size n.
Mu = 150, sigma =25, n = 49
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=36, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 12,750 or greater than 12,753 when mu=12750 and 1.7.
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=45, find the probability of a sample mean being greater than 551 when mu=550 and sigma=3.7.
Finding Probabilities In Exercises 15–18, the population mean and standard deviation are given. Find the indicated probability and determine whether the given sample mean would be considered unusual.
For a random sample of n=64, find the probability of a sample mean being less than 24.3 when Mu=24 and sigma=1.25.
Which of the following is the best interpretation of the power of a significance test?
Based on the bar chart showing the confidence intervals for the mean test scores of four different classes, which of the following is an accurate conclusion?
In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following gives the probability of making a Type I error?