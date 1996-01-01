How does increasing the sample size affect the width of the confidence interval for the population mean ?
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Which of the following is correct about the effect of sample size on the width of a confidence interval for the mean when the population standard deviation is known ()?
In the context of confidence intervals, each distribution is identified by its ______.
Which of the following is the correct formula for the -period weighted moving average?
Suppose you have a random sample of measurements with a sample mean of and a known population standard deviation of . You want to construct a confidence interval for the population mean. Which of the following is a correct analysis of this data set?
Which of the following is important to ensure that a study has statistical validity?
All else being equal, which of the following methods can help increase the power of a study?
For a two-tailed hypothesis test using a
5 %significance level, what is the critical value of ?
According to the law of large numbers, as the sample size increases, which of the following statements is true about the ?
Which of the following formulas correctly calculates the standard error of the mean for a data set with sample standard deviation and sample size ?
Which of the following would not cast doubt on the usefulness of sample data in constructing a confidence interval?
Suppose the waiting times for patients needing emergency service are normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. What proportion of patients wait minutes or less?
In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following gives the probability of making a Type I error?
Which of the following best describes what the Central Limit Theorem states in the context of confidence intervals?
Suppose a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure between a treatment group and a control group is . Based on this interval, what does the confidence interval suggest about the effectiveness of the treatment?