Suppose the waiting times for patients needing emergency service are normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. What proportion of patients wait minutes or less?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Suppose a confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure between a treatment group and a control group is . Based on this interval, what does the confidence interval suggest about the effectiveness of the treatment?
A
The confidence interval proves that the treatment is effective for all patients.
B
The interval is entirely below , so the treatment significantly decreases blood pressure.
C
The interval includes , so there is not enough evidence to conclude that the treatment has a significant effect on blood pressure.
D
The interval is entirely above , so the treatment significantly increases blood pressure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure is given as (-2, 5). This interval estimates the range in which the true mean difference lies with 95% confidence.
Recall that if the confidence interval includes zero, it means that zero is a plausible value for the mean difference, indicating no significant difference between the treatment and control groups.
Check the interval endpoints: since the interval ranges from -2 to 5, zero lies within this interval.
Interpret this inclusion of zero as evidence that we cannot reject the null hypothesis of no difference; therefore, there is not enough statistical evidence to conclude that the treatment has a significant effect on blood pressure.
Conclude that the confidence interval suggests the treatment effect is not statistically significant, meaning the treatment may not have a consistent impact on blood pressure across patients.
