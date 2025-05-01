In Exercise 19, would it be unusual for the population proportion to be 38%? Explain.
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Alcohol-Impaired Driving You wish to estimate, with 95% confidence, the population proportion of motor vehicle fatalities that were caused by alcohol-impaired driving. Your estimate must be accurate within 5% of the population proportion.
a. No preliminary estimate is available. Find the minimum sample size needed
b. Find the minimum sample size needed, using a prior study that found that 28% of motor vehicle fatalities were caused by alcohol-impaired driving. (Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
In Exercise 11, would it be unusual for the population proportion to be 72.5%? Explain.
True or False? In Exercises 1 and 2, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The point estimate for the population proportion of failures is 1-p^
Finding p^ and q^ In Exercises 3–6, let p be the population proportion for the situation. Find point estimates of p and q.
Social Security In a survey of 661 non-retired Americans, 218 said that they expect to rely on Social Security as major source of income when they retire. (Adapted from Gallup)
Finding p^ and q^ In Exercises 3–6, let p be the population proportion for the situation. Find point estimates of p and q.
Private Internet Browsing In a survey of 4272 U.S. adults, 1025 knew that private browsing mode only prevents someone using the same computer from seeing one's online activities. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)
In Exercises 7–10, use the confidence interval to find the margin of error and the sample proportion.
(0.512, 0.596)
In Exercises 7–10, use the confidence interval to find the margin of error and the sample proportion.
(0.087, 0.263)
Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 11 and 12, construct 90% and 95% confidence intervals for the population proportion. Interpret the results and compare the widths of the confidence intervals.
New Year's Resolutions In a survey of 1790 U.S. adults in a recent year, 816 have a New Year's resolution related to their health. (Adapted from Finder)
Constructing Confidence Intervals In Exercises 13 and 14, construct a 99% confidence interval for the population proportion. Interpret the results.
New Year's Resolutions In a survey of 1790 U.S. adults in a recent year, 816 have a New Year's resolution related to their health. (Adapted from Finder)
LGBT Identification In a survey of 15,349 U.S. adults, 860 identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of U.S. adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. (Adapted from Gallup)
Bisexual Idenfitication In a survey of 692 lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender U.S adults, 378 said that they consider themselves bisexual. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the population proportion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender U.S. adults who consider themselves bisexual. (Adapted from Gallup)
Congress You wish to estimate, with 95% confidence, the population proportion of likely U.S. voters who think Congress is doing a good or excellent job. Your estimate must be accurate within 4% of the population proportion.
a. No preliminary estimate is available. Find the minimum sample size needed.
b. Find the minimum sample size needed, using a prior survey that found that 21% of likely U.S. voters think Congress is doing a good or excellent job. (Source: Rasmussen Reports)