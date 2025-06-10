Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 6.3.17b
Congress You wish to estimate, with 95% confidence, the population proportion of likely U.S. voters who think Congress is doing a good or excellent job. Your estimate must be accurate within 4% of the population proportion.
b. Find the minimum sample size needed, using a prior survey that found that 21% of likely U.S. voters think Congress is doing a good or excellent job. (Source: Rasmussen Reports)
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: n = (Z^2 * p * (1 - p)) / E^2, where n is the sample size, Z is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, p is the estimated population proportion, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values for the variables in the formula. For a 95% confidence level, the z-score (Z) is approximately 1.96. The estimated population proportion (p) is 0.21 (from the prior survey), and the margin of error (E) is 0.04 (4%).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. This gives: n = (1.96^2 * 0.21 * (1 - 0.21)) / 0.04^2.
Step 4: Simplify the numerator of the formula. Calculate 1.96^2, then multiply it by 0.21 and (1 - 0.21), which is 0.79.
Step 5: Simplify the denominator of the formula. Calculate 0.04^2, then divide the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator to find the minimum sample size. Round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Population Proportion
Population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that exhibits a certain characteristic. In this context, it is the percentage of likely U.S. voters who believe Congress is performing well. Understanding this concept is crucial for estimating how representative a sample will be of the entire population.
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the results of a survey or experiment are statistically valid. It takes into account the desired confidence level, margin of error, and the estimated population proportion, which in this case is 21%.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this scenario, a 95% confidence level means that if the survey were repeated multiple times, 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population proportion of voters' opinions on Congress.
