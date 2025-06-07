Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Proportion Population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic. It is a key parameter in statistics, often denoted as 'p', and is used to make inferences about the entire population based on sample data. Understanding the population proportion helps in determining the likelihood of observing certain outcomes in a sample. Recommended video: 05:45 05:45 Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions

Statistical Significance Statistical significance assesses whether the observed data deviates from what would be expected under a null hypothesis. In the context of population proportions, a proportion of 38% may be evaluated against a hypothesized value to determine if it is statistically unusual. This involves hypothesis testing and calculating p-values to draw conclusions about the population. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics