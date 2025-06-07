Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
3:50 minutes
Problem 6.R.23
Textbook Question
In Exercise 19, would it be unusual for the population proportion to be 38%? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given population proportion (p) from the problem. Here, the population proportion is 38%, which can be written as p = 0.38.
Step 2: Determine the context of 'unusual' in statistics. Typically, an event is considered unusual if it lies more than 2 standard deviations away from the mean in a normal distribution.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the population proportion using the formula: , where p is the population proportion and n is the sample size. If the sample size (n) is not provided, it must be specified to proceed.
Step 4: Use the calculated standard error to determine the range of usual values. The range is given by: . This range represents the interval within which values are considered usual.
Step 5: Compare the given population proportion (38%) to the calculated range. If 38% lies outside this range, it would be considered unusual. Otherwise, it is not unusual.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
Population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic. It is a key parameter in statistics, often denoted as 'p', and is used to make inferences about the entire population based on sample data. Understanding the population proportion helps in determining the likelihood of observing certain outcomes in a sample.
Recommended video:
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance assesses whether the observed data deviates from what would be expected under a null hypothesis. In the context of population proportions, a proportion of 38% may be evaluated against a hypothesized value to determine if it is statistically unusual. This involves hypothesis testing and calculating p-values to draw conclusions about the population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval provides a range of values within which the true population proportion is likely to fall, based on sample data. It reflects the uncertainty associated with estimating the population parameter. If the 38% proportion lies outside the confidence interval, it may suggest that this value is unusual or not representative of the population.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning