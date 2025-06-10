Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
1:56 minutes
Problem 6.3.17a
Textbook Question
Congress You wish to estimate, with 95% confidence, the population proportion of likely U.S. voters who think Congress is doing a good or excellent job. Your estimate must be accurate within 4% of the population proportion.
a. No preliminary estimate is available. Find the minimum sample size needed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the formula for the minimum sample size needed to estimate a population proportion with a given margin of error. The formula is: , where is the sample size, is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the estimated population proportion, and is the margin of error.
Since no preliminary estimate of the population proportion is available, use . This value maximizes the product , ensuring the sample size is large enough.
Identify the z-score for a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence level, the z-score is approximately .
Substitute the values into the formula: . Here, represents the margin of error (4%).
Simplify the expression step by step to calculate the minimum sample size . Round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
The population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic, in this case, U.S. voters who believe Congress is performing well. It is denoted by 'p' and is crucial for estimating how representative a sample will be in reflecting the views of the entire population.
Recommended video:
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the sample accurately reflects the population. For estimating proportions, the formula incorporates the desired confidence level, margin of error, and the estimated population proportion to derive the minimum sample size required.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 95%. It provides a measure of uncertainty around the estimate and is essential for understanding the precision of the sample proportion in relation to the true population proportion.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning