Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
1:24 minutes
Problem 6.3.6
Textbook Question
Finding p^ and q^ In Exercises 3–6, let p be the population proportion for the situation. Find point estimates of p and q.
Private Internet Browsing In a survey of 4272 U.S. adults, 1025 knew that private browsing mode only prevents someone using the same computer from seeing one’s online activities. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values in the problem: The total sample size (n) is 4272, and the number of successes (x) is 1025. A 'success' in this context refers to a respondent knowing that private browsing mode only prevents someone using the same computer from seeing one’s online activities.
Recall the formula for the sample proportion (p̂), which is the point estimate of the population proportion (p). The formula is: . Here, x is the number of successes, and n is the total sample size.
Substitute the given values into the formula for p̂: . This will give the point estimate of the population proportion.
To find q̂, which is the complement of p̂, use the formula: . This represents the proportion of respondents who do not know that private browsing mode only prevents someone using the same computer from seeing one’s online activities.
Substitute the calculated value of p̂ into the formula for q̂ to find the complement proportion. This completes the calculation of both p̂ and q̂.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
The population proportion, denoted as p, represents the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic. In this context, it refers to the proportion of U.S. adults who understand the function of private browsing mode. It is calculated by dividing the number of individuals with the characteristic by the total number of individuals surveyed.
Recommended video:
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
Point Estimate
A point estimate is a single value that serves as an approximation of a population parameter. In this case, p^ (p-hat) is the point estimate of the population proportion p, calculated from sample data. It provides a quick estimate of the true population proportion based on the observed sample.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Complement of a Proportion
The complement of a proportion, denoted as q, represents the proportion of the population that does not have the characteristic of interest. It is calculated as q = 1 - p. In this scenario, q would indicate the proportion of U.S. adults who do not understand the private browsing mode, providing a complete view of the population's knowledge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:09
Difference in Proportions: Confidence Intervals
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning