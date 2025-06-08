Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:20 minutes
Problem 6.3.21
Textbook Question
In Exercise 11, would it be unusual for the population proportion to be 72.5%? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the context of the problem. The question is asking whether a population proportion of 72.5% is unusual. To determine this, we need to assess the concept of 'unusual' in statistics, which typically refers to values that are far from the mean (e.g., more than 2 standard deviations away).
Step 2: Recall the formula for the standard error of the proportion (SE). The formula is: , where is the population proportion and is the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the z-score for the given proportion. The z-score formula is: , where is the hypothesized population proportion, is the observed proportion, and is the standard error.
Step 4: Compare the z-score to the critical values for a standard normal distribution. Typically, a z-score beyond ±2 is considered unusual because it corresponds to the tails of the distribution (less than 5% of the data).
Step 5: Conclude whether the population proportion of 72.5% is unusual based on the z-score and the critical values. If the z-score is within ±2, it is not unusual; otherwise, it is unusual.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
Population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic. It is a key parameter in statistics, often denoted as 'p', and is used to summarize categorical data. Understanding the population proportion helps in making inferences about the entire population based on sample data.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance assesses whether the observed data deviates from what would be expected under a null hypothesis. A population proportion of 72.5% may be considered unusual if it falls outside the range of expected values based on sample data and confidence intervals. This concept is crucial for determining if a result is likely due to chance or represents a true effect.
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval provides a range of values within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, with a certain level of confidence (e.g., 95%). If 72.5% falls outside this interval, it may indicate that this proportion is unusual or not representative of the population. Confidence intervals are essential for understanding the precision of estimates and making informed decisions based on sample data.
