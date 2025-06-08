Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Proportion Population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic. It is a key parameter in statistics, often denoted as 'p', and is used to summarize categorical data. Understanding the population proportion helps in making inferences about the entire population based on sample data. Recommended video: 05:45 05:45 Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions

Statistical Significance Statistical significance assesses whether the observed data deviates from what would be expected under a null hypothesis. A population proportion of 72.5% may be considered unusual if it falls outside the range of expected values based on sample data and confidence intervals. This concept is crucial for determining if a result is likely due to chance or represents a true effect. Recommended video: Guided course 05:53 05:53 Parameters vs. Statistics