Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and build intervals in this way, approximately 95% of them would contain the true parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It is calculated as half the width of the confidence interval. In the given interval (0.087, 0.263), the margin of error would be (0.263 - 0.087) / 2, indicating how much the sample proportion could vary from the true population proportion. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval