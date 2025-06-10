Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
1:35 minutes
Problem 6.3.9
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–10, use the confidence interval to find the margin of error and the sample proportion.
(0.512, 0.596)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given confidence interval, which is (0.512, 0.596). The lower bound is 0.512, and the upper bound is 0.596.
To find the margin of error (E), use the formula: . Substitute the values of the upper and lower bounds into this formula.
To find the sample proportion (p̂), use the formula: . Substitute the values of the upper and lower bounds into this formula.
Perform the subtraction and division in the margin of error formula to calculate E.
Perform the addition and division in the sample proportion formula to calculate p̂.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval (e.g., (0.512, 0.596)) and is associated with a confidence level, typically 95% or 99%. This means that if we were to take many samples and construct confidence intervals for each, a certain percentage of those intervals would contain the true parameter.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It is calculated as half the width of the confidence interval, representing the maximum expected difference between the sample proportion and the true population proportion. In the given interval (0.512, 0.596), the margin of error can be found by subtracting the lower limit from the upper limit and dividing by two.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of successes in a sample to the total number of observations in that sample. It is denoted as 'p̂' and provides an estimate of the true population proportion. In the context of the confidence interval (0.512, 0.596), the sample proportion can be calculated as the midpoint of the interval, which gives a point estimate of the population proportion.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning