Use the figure to find each vector: u - v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Problem 31c
Textbook Question
Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) from the figure, noting its direction and magnitude or its components if given.
Recall that the vector \( -\mathbf{u} \) is the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) reversed in direction but with the same magnitude.
If \( \mathbf{u} \) is given in component form as \( \mathbf{u} = \langle x, y \rangle \), then \( -\mathbf{u} = \langle -x, -y \rangle \).
If the vector \( \mathbf{u} \) is given graphically, determine its components by measuring or using trigonometric relationships based on the angle and length.
Write the vector \( -\mathbf{u} \) explicitly in vector notation, ensuring the direction is opposite to \( \mathbf{u} \) and the magnitude remains the same.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Notation
Vector notation represents vectors using components along coordinate axes, typically written as ⟨x, y⟩ in two dimensions. This notation simplifies vector operations like addition, subtraction, and scalar multiplication by expressing vectors as ordered pairs or triples.
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Vector Direction and Magnitude
A vector has both magnitude (length) and direction. Understanding how to determine these from a figure is essential, as the vector's components correspond to its horizontal and vertical displacements, which define its direction and size.
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Vector Operations (Negation)
Negating a vector reverses its direction while keeping its magnitude the same. If vector u = ⟨x, y⟩, then -u = ⟨-x, -y⟩. This concept is crucial when the question asks for -u, indicating the vector pointing opposite to u.
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