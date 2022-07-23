Use the figure to find each vector: - u. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈15, -8〉
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the vector. Here, the vector is given as \( \langle 15, -8 \rangle \), where 15 is the x-component and -8 is the y-component.
Calculate the magnitude of the vector using the formula for the length of a vector: \( \text{magnitude} = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \). Substitute the values: \( \sqrt{15^2 + (-8)^2} \).
Find the direction angle \( \theta \) of the vector relative to the positive x-axis using the inverse tangent function: \( \theta = \tan^{-1} \left( \frac{y}{x} \right) \). Substitute the values: \( \tan^{-1} \left( \frac{-8}{15} \right) \).
Determine the correct quadrant for the angle. Since the x-component is positive and the y-component is negative, the vector lies in the fourth quadrant. Adjust the angle accordingly if necessary to express it as a positive angle measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
Round the direction angle to the nearest tenth of a degree as required.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Magnitude
The magnitude of a vector represents its length and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. For a vector with components (x, y), the magnitude is √(x² + y²). This gives a non-negative scalar value indicating the vector's size.
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Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It can be found using the inverse tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). Adjustments may be needed based on the vector's quadrant to get the correct angle.
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Quadrant Considerations in Angle Calculation
Since arctan(y/x) only returns values between -90° and 90°, the vector's quadrant must be considered to determine the correct direction angle. For vectors in quadrants II and III, add 180°; for quadrant IV, add 360° if needed to express the angle between 0° and 360°.
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