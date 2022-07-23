Use the figure to find each vector: u + v. Use vector notation as in Example 4.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Problem 13
Textbook Question
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈-4, 4√3〉
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the vector. Here, the vector is given as \(\langle -4, 4\sqrt{3} \rangle\), where the \(x\)-component is \(-4\) and the \(y\)-component is \(4\sqrt{3}\).
Calculate the magnitude of the vector using the formula \(\text{magnitude} = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\). Substitute the values to get \(\sqrt{(-4)^2 + (4\sqrt{3})^2}\).
Simplify the expression inside the square root by squaring each component: \((-4)^2 = 16\) and \((4\sqrt{3})^2 = 16 \times 3 = 48\). Then add these results.
Find the direction angle \(\theta\) of the vector relative to the positive \(x\)-axis using the formula \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{y}{x}\right)\). Substitute the components to get \(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{4\sqrt{3}}{-4}\right)\).
Since the \(x\)-component is negative and the \(y\)-component is positive, the vector lies in the second quadrant. Adjust the angle accordingly by adding \(180^\circ\) if necessary, and round the angle to the nearest tenth of a degree.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Components and Magnitude
A vector in two dimensions can be represented by its components along the x and y axes. The magnitude (length) of the vector is found using the Pythagorean theorem: the square root of the sum of the squares of its components. For example, for vector 〈x, y〉, magnitude = √(x² + y²).
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Direction Angle of a Vector
The direction angle of a vector is the angle it makes with the positive x-axis, measured counterclockwise. It can be found using the inverse tangent function: θ = arctan(y/x). Care must be taken to consider the signs of x and y to determine the correct quadrant for the angle.
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Rounding and Angle Measurement
When calculating angles, results are often rounded to a specified precision, such as the nearest tenth of a degree. Angles are typically expressed in degrees for practical applications, and rounding ensures clarity and consistency in communication.
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