Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = 2x²
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
6:37 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = |-½ x|
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the function is given by \(h(x) = | -\frac{1}{2} x |\). The absolute value means the output is always non-negative, regardless of the sign inside the absolute value.
Simplify the expression inside the absolute value. Since \(| -a | = |a|\), rewrite the function as \(h(x) = \left| -\frac{1}{2} x \right| = \frac{1}{2} |x|\).
Understand the basic shape of \(h(x) = \frac{1}{2} |x|\). This is a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin \((0,0)\), opening upwards.
Plot key points by choosing values of \(x\) (for example, \(x = -2, -1, 0, 1, 2\)) and calculating \(h(x) = \frac{1}{2} |x|\). This will help you sketch the graph accurately.
Draw the graph by connecting the points with two straight lines forming a V shape, with the vertex at the origin and slopes of \(\frac{1}{2}\) for \(x > 0\) and \(-\frac{1}{2}\) for \(x < 0\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function outputs the non-negative magnitude of a number or expression. Graphically, it creates a 'V' shape because all negative inputs are reflected as positive outputs, ensuring the function's values are always zero or positive.
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Linear Functions and Slope
A linear function has the form f(x) = mx + b, where m is the slope indicating the steepness and direction of the line. In h(x) = |-½ x|, the inner function is linear with slope -½, which affects the rate of change before applying the absolute value.
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Graphing Transformations
Graphing transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the base graph. Here, the negative slope inside the absolute value reflects the line across the y-axis before the absolute value makes all outputs positive, resulting in a 'V' shaped graph with specific steepness.
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Textbook Question
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Multiple Choice
Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function f(x)=x−2.If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
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