Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = ½ x²
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
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Problem 29
Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. h(x) = √4x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function to be graphed: \(h(x) = \sqrt{4x}\). This is a square root function where the expression inside the root is \$4x$.
Determine the domain of the function. Since the square root requires the radicand to be non-negative, set \(4x \geq 0\) which simplifies to \(x \geq 0\). So, the function is defined for all \(x\) greater than or equal to zero.
Create a table of values by choosing several \(x\) values within the domain (for example, \(x=0, 1, 2, 4\)) and calculate the corresponding \(h(x)\) values using \(h(x) = \sqrt{4x}\).
Plot the points from the table on the coordinate plane. For instance, when \(x=0\), \(h(0) = \sqrt{0} = 0\); when \(x=1\), \(h(1) = \sqrt{4} = 2\), and so on.
Draw a smooth curve through the plotted points starting at the origin \((0,0)\) and increasing to the right, reflecting the shape of the square root function which grows slowly as \(x\) increases.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain is the set of all input values (x) for which the function is defined. For h(x) = √4x, the expression inside the square root must be non-negative, so 4x ≥ 0, meaning x ≥ 0. Understanding the domain ensures the graph only includes valid points.
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Square Root Function
The square root function, √x, outputs the non-negative number whose square is x. It is defined only for x ≥ 0 and produces a curve starting at the origin and increasing slowly. Recognizing this shape helps in graphing h(x) = √4x by scaling the input.
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Function Transformation and Scaling
Multiplying the input by a constant inside the function, as in √4x, affects the graph horizontally. Specifically, √4x = √(4 * x) = 2√x, which vertically stretches the basic square root graph by a factor of 2. Understanding transformations helps in accurately sketching the graph.
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