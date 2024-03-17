4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.11a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = cos (x - π/4)
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
