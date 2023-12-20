Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. For sine and cosine functions, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the function. In the case of y = -sin(x - 3π/4), the amplitude is 1, as the coefficient is -1, indicating the wave will oscillate between 1 and -1. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. In the equation y = -sin(x - 3π/4), there is no coefficient affecting the x variable, so the period remains 2π, meaning the function will repeat every 2π units along the x-axis. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions