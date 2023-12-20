Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of cosine functions, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = 3 - ¼ cos (⅔ x), the amplitude is |−¼|, which equals ¼, indicating how far the wave oscillates above and below its midline. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For cosine functions, the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the cosine function. In this case, the period of y = 3 - ¼ cos (⅔ x) is 2π / (⅔) = 3π, indicating how frequently the wave repeats itself. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions