Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Problem 4.10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of cosine functions, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine term. For the function y = 3 - ¼ cos (⅔ x), the amplitude is |−¼|, which equals ¼, indicating how far the wave oscillates above and below its midline.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For cosine functions, the period can be calculated using the formula 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the cosine function. In this case, the period of y = 3 - ¼ cos (⅔ x) is 2π / (⅔) = 3π, indicating how frequently the wave repeats itself.
Vertical Translation and Phase Shift
Vertical translation refers to the upward or downward shift of the graph of a function, determined by the constant added or subtracted from the function. In y = 3 - ¼ cos (⅔ x), the vertical translation is 3 units down. Phase shift, on the other hand, indicates a horizontal shift of the graph, which is determined by any horizontal transformations applied to x. In this function, there is no phase shift since there is no addition or subtraction inside the cosine argument.
