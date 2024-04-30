Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
5:17 minutes
Problem 4.11b
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos (x + π/2)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum distance a wave reaches from its central axis or equilibrium position. In the context of trigonometric functions like cosine, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the cosine function. For the function y = 3 cos(x + π/2), the amplitude is 3, indicating that the wave oscillates between 3 and -3.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the cosine function, the standard period is 2π. However, if the function includes a coefficient affecting the x variable, the period is adjusted accordingly. In this case, since there is no coefficient affecting x in y = 3 cos(x + π/2), the period remains 2π.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal displacement of a trigonometric function along the x-axis. It is determined by the value added or subtracted from the x variable inside the function. In the function y = 3 cos(x + π/2), the phase shift is -π/2, indicating that the graph of the cosine function is shifted to the left by π/2 units.
