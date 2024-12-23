Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identities Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. For example, the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement: sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This principle allows us to find equivalent trigonometric values by using angles that add up to 90 degrees.

Cosecant Function The cosecant function, denoted as csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding this relationship is crucial for finding cofunctions, as it helps in determining the sine value needed to find the corresponding cosecant value.