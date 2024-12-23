Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
1:16 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
csc 35°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cofunction Identities
Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. For example, the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement: sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This principle allows us to find equivalent trigonometric values by using angles that add up to 90 degrees.
6:30
Cofunction Identities
Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, denoted as csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function. It is defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding this relationship is crucial for finding cofunctions, as it helps in determining the sine value needed to find the corresponding cosecant value.
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Complementary Angles
Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees. In the context of trigonometric functions, knowing the complementary angle allows us to apply cofunction identities effectively. For instance, to find a cofunction for csc(35°), we can use the complementary angle 55° (90° - 35°) to relate it to sin(55°).
3:35
Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
