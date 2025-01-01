Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
2:36 minutes
Problem 36
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
tan (𝜋/7)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cofunction Identities
Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. For example, the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement, and similarly for tangent and cotangent. This means that for any angle θ, the identity tan(θ) = cot(π/2 - θ) holds true, allowing us to find cofunctions that share the same value.
6:30
Cofunction Identities
Tangent Function
The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding the properties and behavior of the tangent function is essential for solving problems involving angles and their relationships.
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Angle Measurement in Radians
In trigonometry, angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in mathematical contexts. The angle π/7 radians corresponds to approximately 25.7 degrees. Familiarity with converting between these two units and understanding their implications in trigonometric functions is crucial for accurately interpreting and solving trigonometric problems.
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
