Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
1:15 minutes
Problem 32
Find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression.
sin 19°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cofunction Identities
Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. Specifically, for any angle θ, the sine of θ is equal to the cosine of its complement: sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This means that for sin(19°), the cofunction is cos(90° - 19°), which simplifies to cos(71°).
Complementary Angles
Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees. In the context of trigonometric functions, this relationship is crucial for understanding cofunction identities. For example, if one angle is 19°, its complement is 71°, and the sine of 19° can be expressed in terms of the cosine of 71°.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, are fundamental in relating angles to side lengths in right triangles. The sine function specifically measures the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. Understanding these functions is essential for solving problems involving angles and their relationships, such as finding cofunctions.
