Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identities Cofunction identities in trigonometry relate the values of trigonometric functions of complementary angles. Specifically, for any angle θ, the sine of θ is equal to the cosine of its complement: sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This means that for sin(19°), the cofunction is cos(90° - 19°), which simplifies to cos(71°). Recommended video: 6:30 6:30 Cofunction Identities

Complementary Angles Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees. In the context of trigonometric functions, this relationship is crucial for understanding cofunction identities. For example, if one angle is 19°, its complement is 71°, and the sine of 19° can be expressed in terms of the cosine of 71°. Recommended video: 3:35 3:35 Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles