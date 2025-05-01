Which of the following steps correctly explains how to find the exact value of on the unit circle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
If the period of a trigonometric function is , how many complete cycles of the function occur in a horizontal length of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the period \(T\) of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle along the horizontal axis.
To find how many complete cycles fit into a horizontal length \(L\), you need to determine how many segments of length \(T\) fit into \(L\).
This is done by dividing the total length \(L\) by the period \(T\), which gives the number of complete cycles as \(\frac{L}{T}\).
Note that expressions like \(L - T\) or \(L + T\) do not represent the number of cycles; they are just arithmetic operations on lengths and do not correspond to counting cycles.
Therefore, the correct formula for the number of complete cycles in length \(L\) is \(\frac{L}{T}\).
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle practice set
