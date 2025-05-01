Which of the following explains why equals using the unit circle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
The angles that share the same tangent value as have terminal sides in which quadrant(s)?
A
Quadrants II and III
B
Quadrants I and IV
C
Quadrants II and IV
D
Quadrants I and III
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the tangent function is defined as \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\), and it is positive when both sine and cosine have the same sign.
Identify the sign of tangent in each quadrant: In Quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive, so tangent is positive; in Quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative, so tangent is negative; in Quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, so tangent is positive; in Quadrant IV, sine is negative and cosine is positive, so tangent is negative.
Since \(\tan 45^\circ\) is positive, angles with the same tangent value must lie in quadrants where tangent is positive, which are Quadrants I and III.
Understand that tangent has a period of \$180^\circ\(, so angles separated by \)180^\circ$ share the same tangent value, which corresponds to angles in Quadrants I and III.
Therefore, the terminal sides of angles with the same tangent value as \(\tan 45^\circ\) lie in Quadrants I and III.
